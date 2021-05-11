Today we celebrate the strange dimension that's been haunting us for 50 years

Welcome to May 11th on the National Day Calendar. You are about to enter another dimension. A dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind.

The opening narration and theme music from the Twilight Zone make up one of the most iconic TV show introductions ever produced.

Think of how many times something weird happens and someone starts humming that tune. It’s amazing that more than 50 years have passed since the show first debuted and it still holds up as a fan favorite to this day.

Check out some classic episodes such as To Serve Man or Nightmare at 20,000 Feet to see what we mean. But whatever you do, be on the lookout for weird twists and turns that may lead you into National Twilight Zone Day.

