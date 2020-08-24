National Waffle Day

August 24th is National Waffle Day

For those who enjoy piling on the toppings at breakfast, we celebrate the day the patent was granted for this very special invention.

Welcome to August 24th on the National Day Calendar. There are two kinds of people: pancake people and waffle people. Sure, pancakes are delicious, but if you leave them in syrup too long, they get soggy. On the other hand, waffles are built for that sort of thing and their deep pockets let you pile on the toppings and sauces. It was likely this feature that spurred Cornelias Swarthout to patent the waffle iron in 1869. Though this tasty breakfast has been around since the 14th century, the invention made waffles more readily available. And when folks tasted the Belgian kind at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, they found even deeper pockets for piling on the toppings. On National Waffle Day serve them anyway you please and invite your pancake friends to enjoy the difference. I’m Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate Every Day!

Don't Miss