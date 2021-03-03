National Weather Service in Bismarck looking for volunteers

The National Weather Service in Bismarck is looking for volunteers to measure precipitation. This is done through the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network.

The program allows for more “pieces to the puzzle” as far as precipitation measurements, which can vary greatly from town to town and even sometimes neighborhood to neighborhood.

For example, Brandon Gale from the National Weather Service in Bismarck said that receiving these measurements from volunteers can allow for potentially more accurate forecasting of snow totals in the future.

He said that this not only benefits the National Weather Service but other industries that may be directly affected by precipitation rates and totals.

The observations also play a vital role in climatology and getting an idea as to situations like when to declare a drought.

Gale says that the applicants must provide their own rain gauge.

Those willing to volunteer are asked to go https://www.cocorahs.org/ to apply.

