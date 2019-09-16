‘Natural’ foods don’t decompose as quickly as you think

Don’t throw your banana peels, apple cores and other ‘natural’ foods on the ground, because they don’t decompose as quickly as you’d think, according to Glacier National Park in Montana.

When it comes to parks, ‘natural’ food items are usually not as natural as you think. Apples, bananas, oranges, etc. are not native to parks.

If you throw your apple core out the window of your car, it may also encourage wildlife to search for foods along roads. The more time they spend around roads, the higher the chance they’ll get hit by a car, said the park. Food waste is likely to be eaten by wildlife and increase habituation.

If eaten by wildlife it will likely not digest well since these animals are not accustomed to these foods. Fruit and vegetable seeds that end up on the ground could result in a non-native plant growth, as well, according to the park.

This myth is common and if you have tossed food waste onto the ground, take a mental note to pack it out next time, said the park.