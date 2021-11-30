ND abortion clinic leader: Court case ‘grave threat’ to abortion rights

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo the sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The head of North Dakota’s sole abortion clinic says the stakes have never been higher in the debate over a woman’s right to an abortion.

Red River Valley Women’s Clinic Director Tammi Kromenaker is heading from Fargo to Washington, D.C., to join a group of abortion supporters outside the Supreme Court Wednesday.

That’s when justices are scheduled to hear testimony on a Mississippi case that many believe could decide the fate of Roe v. Wade. Kromenaker calls the case a “grave threat to abortion.”

North Dakota Republican state Sen. Janne Myrdal, who heads the anti-abortion legislative caucus, calls it “the strongest opportunity to see Roe turned back to the states.”

