BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says he will replace the second-ranked prosecutor in the office. Wrigley says he hopes to name a replacement for Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel in about a month. Seibel has held the post for six years.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Wrigley to the state’s top law enforcement position following the death of Wayne Stenehjem, who died in January from cardiac arrest. Stenehjem was the state’s longest serving attorney general. Seibel said he understands and respects Wrigley’s decision to name his own deputy. Wrigley will seek the Republican endorsement for attorney general at this weekend’s state GOP convention in Bismarck.