ND Capitol resumes public tours after COVID-19 suspension for over a year

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State officials say the North Dakota Capitol will resume public tours on June 1 after suspending them for more than a year.

The news comes on the heels of data which shows the number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped about 51% this month, going from 995 on May 1 to 508 on May 26.

Face coverings are required for those who are not fully vaccinated.

Tours are conducted Monday through Friday.

The North Dakota Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19, bring the total number to 109,820.