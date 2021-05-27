ND Capitol resumes public tours after COVID-19 suspension for over a year

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: AP

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State officials say the North Dakota Capitol will resume public tours on June 1 after suspending them for more than a year.

The news comes on the heels of data which shows the number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped about 51% this month, going from 995 on May 1 to 508 on May 26.

Face coverings are required for those who are not fully vaccinated.

Tours are conducted Monday through Friday.

The North Dakota Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19, bring the total number to 109,820.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News