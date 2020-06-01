ND churches gear up to reopen after months of being closed

Churches and houses of worship were never covered under the Governor’s executive orders to close during the COVID 19 pandemic, but many still closed to help stop the spread of the virus. Now that things are on track to getting back to normal, churches are beginning to open their doors.

“It’s definitely been different,” said Abby Graff, connections coordinator for the Pursuit Church.

The Pursuit Church in Minot has been closed since early March. Like many churches, they decided to go to a completely online service, hoping to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“I feel like we’ve done the best we can to provide our online services. So it’s just been a shift of pace with the church in general. I really just miss seeing people,” said Graff.

But, she won’t have to miss them much longer. With Gov. Doug Burgum issuing reopening guidelines, Tom Foisy, lead pastor of the Pursuit Church, and his team have decided they will follow the same rules, allowing people back into the church while practicing social distancing.

“The reality is the closing happened really fast but the reopening is going slow and just thinking of the right decisions of what’s right for the community. What people need, and how to do it safely. So we came up with a plan,” said executive pastor, Nicholas Bawden.

That plan includes seating that is spaced out for churchgoers. Bawden says they realize not everyone feels completely safe and is ready to come back, but for the ones that are, the option will be there.

“We are going to still do services online but we just want to provide a space for people who want to feel a little more community in their lives,” said Bawden.

The church of more than 500 will open Sunday. They expect maybe half of those members will show up for services. Hand sanitizer stations and deep cleaning of the facility are all being put into place to make sure everyone has a safe experience.

Bawden added, “We’re doing something called touchless service, so you can just literally come in, sit down in a chair and leave.”

Other services like children’s church will remain online until things are completely back to normal.

The church staff says they understand it won’t be the same as it was before overnight, but they are making strides to get back to where they once were.

“It gave us a second to reset. Just being able to have connections with people one on one, and not be super busy on a Sunday morning,” added Graff.

The church will not require people to wear masks, but if they feel comfortable doing so they can.