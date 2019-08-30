Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

ND Department of Health seeking information on exposure of puppy with rabies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) is working with the South Dakota Department of Health in seeking individuals possibly exposed to a rabid puppy or the puppy’s littermates.

On August 29, a puppy tested positive for rabies in South Dakota.  Very little is known about the puppy, but it last resided in Agency Village, South Dakota.  Limited information available is indicating that this puppy had at least three littermates that have been adopted by individuals  who are unknown.

“Our concern is that the littermates have been exposed to rabies and may develop rabies and expose their new owners,” said Alicia Torfin, epidemiologist with the NDDoH.  “It’s possible that some of the new owners may be North Dakota residents.”

Rabies is a viral infection that affects the central nervous system.  It is almost always fatal for animals and people.  People who are exposed to rabies need to begin a series of rabies vaccinations as soon as possible after the exposure. 

The following recommendations can reduce the risk of rabies to people:

  • Routinely vaccinating pets
  • Avoiding contact with wild animals
  • Washing bite wounds thoroughly with soap and water
  • Beginning the series of rabies vaccinations as soon as possible after an exposure
Photo of the puppy that tested positive for rabies.
Littermates will most likely resemble this puppy.

Anybody who may have information regarding the whereabouts of these puppies should call the NDDoH at 800-472-2180 or 701-328-2378.  For more information on rabies, visit https://www.ndhealth.gov/disease/rabies/.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Best Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best Museum"

Survivorship Lifestyle Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Survivorship Lifestyle Program"

Cancer Nutrition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Nutrition"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:50am Forecast 8-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:50am Forecast 8-30-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 8-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 8-30-19"

Century defeats Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century defeats Minot"

Boys HS Tennis 8.29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis 8.29"

Bridge Repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridge Repairs"

Williston Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Business"

Williston Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Enrollment"

Podcast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Podcast"

Bismarck High Co-head coaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Co-head coaches"

St. Mary's Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Volleyball"

Dickinson State football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson State football"

Stark County Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stark County Changes"

Voting Machines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Voting Machines"

Thursday, August 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, August 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Palmer Amaranth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Palmer Amaranth"
More Video

Don't Miss