ND First Lady Kathryn Burgum discusses upcoming Recovery Reinvented

News
Posted: / Updated:

This year marks the 5th annual Recovery Reinvented event. KX News is proud to champion the incredible work done by Recovery Reinvented in helping stop the shame and stigma that so often comes with addiction.

Brooke Williams got to speak with the woman who’s helped put recovery in the spotlight here in North Dakota, First Lady Kathryn Burgum.

Recovery Reinvented takes place on October 25th at the Bismarck Event Center. You can register online here.

For more stories on addiction and the power of recovery, you can head here, where we have stories of those who have fought the disease and come out on the other side.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories