ND First Lady Kathryn Burgum discusses upcoming Recovery Reinvented

This year marks the 5th annual Recovery Reinvented event. KX News is proud to champion the incredible work done by Recovery Reinvented in helping stop the shame and stigma that so often comes with addiction.

Brooke Williams got to speak with the woman who’s helped put recovery in the spotlight here in North Dakota, First Lady Kathryn Burgum.

Recovery Reinvented takes place on October 25th at the Bismarck Event Center. You can register online here.

For more stories on addiction and the power of recovery, you can head here, where we have stories of those who have fought the disease and come out on the other side.