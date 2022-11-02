BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This year, North Dakota Game and Fish leaders are asking for more help from hunters keeping track of chronic wasting disease.

Right now, Senator John Hoeven says he’s hoping to pass the Chronic Wasting Disease Research Management Act through the senate. It would include $70 million from the USDA and the Department of the Interior to study the disease.



Last year, around 3,500 people sent in samples to Game and Fish.

This year, the Game and Fish is offering testing in more units, as well as carcass disposal sites and testing kits they’ll send to your home.

“If it’s something you’re really cautious about, or you really want to know if that deer is positive for CWD, we recommend you cut it up, you can freeze the quarters or package it, and then wait to get your test results if that’s the choice you want to make sure it’s negative for chronic wasting disease,” NDGF Assistant Wildlife Division Chief Bill Haase said.

Testing normally takes between two to four weeks. You can find NDGF collection sites here.

CWD is not transmissible to humans. The disease is one that also can’t be cooked out of the meat, unlike other parasites that are found in wild game.