ND gas prices steady for the past week

North Dakota gas prices have not changed in the past week, averaging $2.58 per gallon as of today, according to GasBuddy‘s daily survey of 493 stations.

Gas prices in North Dakota are 6.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 21.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.84 per gallon, while the most expensive is $5.09 per gallon with North Dakota sitting firmly on the lower side.

“For its eighth straight week, the national average has declined even as oil prices have bucked the trend in the last week, moving higher on optimism over upcoming trade talks between China and the United States,” said Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy Patrick DeHaan.

“While most of the country saw gas prices continuing to drop, it certainly was not all. The West Coast has gas prices rise gently in recent weeks, but those increases likely won’t last. Moving forward, I believe the market will closely watch the October trade talks and any comments made between the countries until then, and gas prices will track with optimism- should there be a positive conciliatory tone between the two, we may see a more organized, but temporary, upward move,” said DeHaan.

“If trade talks fall apart, then expect more price declines that will accelerate in the weeks ahead. Markets have been reliably unreliable in recent weeks and it seems that will likely continue as the talks hold significant meaning for oil and gasoline demand.”