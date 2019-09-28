ND had a $514.58 economic impact per capita in the Craft Brewing Industry

According to the Brewers Association, North Dakota contributed a $514.58 economic impact per capita in the Craft Brewing Industry of people 21 and over.

The state as a whole contributed a total of $282,073,000.

The figure is derived from the total impact of beer brewed by craft brewers as it moves through the three-tier system (breweries, wholesalers and retailers), as well as all non-beer products like food and merchandise that brewpub restaurants and brewery taprooms sell, according to the Brewers Association.

The Craft Brewing Industry works to promote and protect small and independent American brewers, their craft beers and the community of brewing enthusiasts.