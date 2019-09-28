ND had a $514.58 economic impact per capita in the Craft Brewing Industry

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
American beers - intro_3161187286511593-159532

According to the Brewers Association, North Dakota contributed a $514.58 economic impact per capita in the Craft Brewing Industry of people 21 and over.

The state as a whole contributed a total of $282,073,000.

The figure is derived from the total impact of beer brewed by craft brewers as it moves through the three-tier system (breweries, wholesalers and retailers), as well as all non-beer products like food and merchandise that brewpub restaurants and brewery taprooms sell, according to the Brewers Association.

The Craft Brewing Industry works to promote and protect small and independent American brewers, their craft beers and the community of brewing enthusiasts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, September 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, September 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Cabinets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cabinets"

HH

Thumbnail for the video titled "HH"

Veteran

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Lefse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lefse"

Rail Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rail Safety"

Alcohol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alcohol"

Interior Sec

Thumbnail for the video titled "Interior Sec"

Caffe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caffe"

Cold Overnight Lows With A Soggy Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Overnight Lows With A Soggy Weekend Ahead"

High School Volleyball Sept. 26

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 26"

Bismarck-Mandan boys' high school soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan boys' high school soccer"

Bismarck-Minot girls high school swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Minot girls high school swimming"

Bismarck-Legacy boys high school tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Legacy boys high school tennis"

GSI Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "GSI Charge"

Drug Problem in Southwestern North Dakota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Problem in Southwestern North Dakota"

K-9 Program Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 Program Back"

Thursday, September 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, September 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Croby Svihovec

Thumbnail for the video titled "Croby Svihovec"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss