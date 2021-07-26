ND Highway Patrol trooper assaulted at I-94 rest area near Tower City

A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was assaulted today during a stop at the Oriska Rest Area on Interstate 94, about 45 miles west of Fargo.

Early Monday morning, the trooper responded to a report of a reckless driver traveling west on I-94 near Tower City.

The trooper spotted the vehicle at the Oriska Rest Area and approached the vehicle.

The female driver appeared to be passed out in the parked and still-running car.

According to the highway patrol report, the trooper was able to wake up the driver and reportedly observed signs the driver was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine.

The driver refused to exit the vehicle and was placed under arrest. At that point, the trooper attempted to use force to remove the driver from the vehicle.

According to the report, the driver resisted and placed the vehicle in reverse, dragging the trooper along. The trooper was able to shift the car back into park and the driver continued resisting arrest and allegedly attempted to disarm the officer.

Two people at the rest stop helped the trooper remove the driver from the car. She was then handcuffed and secured in the patrol vehicle.

Shortly afterward, it was learned the vehicle the woman was driving had been stolen from Clay County, Minnesota on July 5th.

The 35-year-old Jamestown woman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving under suspension, providing false information, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia.

The woman was taken to Mercy Hospital in Valley City for treatment of minor injuries and later transported to the Stutsman County Jail.

The highway patrol trooper was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mercy Hospital.

The Valley City Police Department and Barnes County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.