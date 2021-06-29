ND law enforcement agencies will increase their patrols starting July 1 through August 19

Bismarck, ND – Law enforcement agencies statewide will participate in Click it or Ticket July 1 to Aug. 19. The enforcement campaign and extra patrols are part of summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) to prevent deaths on North Dakota roads.

Seat belts save lives and are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash. Preliminary crash fatalities in 2021 are trending higher than last year with 41 fatalities as of June 17, 2021. Of these fatalities, 55% were unbelted where seat belts were present in the vehicle.

“If you have travel scheduled as a part of your summer plans, make sure wearing your seat belt is a part of your plan, too. Buckling up takes a couple seconds and will ensure you arrive at your destination all summer,” said Mandan Police Lt. Pete Czapiewski.

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, increased traffic on the roadways during the summer leads to an increased number of crashes and fatalities. Failure to wear a seat belt results in more motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota than any other factor.

This reminder is a part of the Summer H.E.A.T. strategy and Vision Zero initiative to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. Summer H.E.A.T. will take place through August to encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, follow all posted speed limits, and drive sober and distraction-free.