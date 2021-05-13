ND Law Enforcement to hold annual parade to honor fallen officers on May 13

North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association, North Dakota Chiefs of Police Association and the North Dakota Highway Patrol will hold a Memorial Parade to honor our state`s fallen officers and veterans.

The parade of law enforcement vehicles, EMS, fire and families of the fallen will begin promptly at 12:40 p.m. CDT on Thursday, May 13 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. The parade route will continue as follows (map attached below):

Parade will exit the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery northbound on ND 1806

Turn eastbound on Main Street in Mandan

Continue eastbound, merging onto I-94 to exit 157

Turn eastbound on Divide Avenue

Enter the North Dakota State Capitol grounds at the (north) Divide Avenue entrance

Vehicles will pass by the North Dakota Peace Officer Memorial prior to parking and proceeding to the Annual Peace Officer Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m.

All State, County, Municipal, Tribal, Federal and Railroad law enforcement agencies in North Dakota are invited and encouraged to participate, along with area public safety entities.

In addition, survivors of fallen North Dakota Law Enforcement Officers are invited to participate. Civilian vehicles of survivors will be escorted between two law enforcement vehicles near the front of the parade.

“A parade honoring fallen officers and veterans was held last year on Memorial Day. Both organizers and participants agreed the parade was a success and it was decided to make this an annual event to be held in conjunction with the North Dakota Peace Officer Memorial Service,” said Sgt. Curt Olson of the McLean County Sheriff`s Office, parade coordinator.

Colonel Michele Harmon, Chief Deputy of the Cass County Sheriff’s office has been selected as this year’s Grand Marshal. Col. Harmon began her career at the Ward County Sheriff’s Department in 1979 and then joined Cass County where she has served for the past 33 years. She has provided dedicated service to the memorial ceremony for many years by sharing her talent of playing the bagpipes.

The public is invited to attend along the parade route but they are encouraged to take appropriate precautions due to the ongoing pandemic.