ND man suspected of murder in Killdeer is on the run

Police are looking for a North Dakota man wanted by the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation in connection with a fatal shooting in rural Killdeer on Sunday.

Earlier Tuesday morning, July 27, BCI contacted the Moorhead Police Department to assist in locating 25-year-old Oscar Ortiz. BCI believes Ortiz was picked up in the area of the 3600 block of South Eighth Street.

When officers responded to the area, Ortiz ran west. His vehicle was later located on Rivershore Drive South.

They say despite a K9 and drone tracking, Ortiz has not been located, but his female acquaintance was taken into custody. BCI says they are not sure if Ortiz is still in the area.

They describe Ortiz as a Hispanic male, 5’5, 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeve blue-shirt or no shirt. Officers say Ortiz is armed and dangerous. BCI is urging anyone with information to contact them. Moorhead Police department is asking property owners in the area to review their security cameras.

Authorities have not made it clear if the suspect is related to the homicide in Dunn County.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.