North Dakotans will encounter limited driver license and motor vehicle services this week as the North Dakota Department of Transportation prepares to upgrade its computer system.

All motor vehicle offices will be closed for in-person services from May 5-8. Driver license office closures will be May 6-8. Online services, including kiosks and mobile application, will be unavailable from May 4-8.

“The upgrades will enhance our existing infrastructure and result in better service for our customers,” said NDDOT Deputy Director for Driver Safety Robin Rehborg.

The new system will integrate driver license and motor vehicle data and services, allowing for consistent service across the department’s many offices and help streamline transactions.

Offices will reopen for regular services Monday, May 9.