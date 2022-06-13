BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — An annual survey by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department has shown that the mule deer population in North Dakota is 13% higher than last year, and a massive 34% above the long-term average.

The department has conducted the survey every year since the 1950s. During this year’s survey, biologists were able to count 2,923 mule deer in roughly 300 square miles.

The Mule deer population has seen a huge resurgence following record lows in numbers after a surge of difficult winters from 2008-2010. Hunting of female mule deer was even prohibited from 2012-early 2016. Now, with these record highs, it appears that the deer population has returned to form.

This new count is a huge difference from last year’s demographic survey. While the population was still 21% above the state’s long-term average, but also had the lowest fawn-to-doe ratio since 2012. This was attributed to the drought conditions of the year, which covered much of the state’s mule deer habitat.

“I was encouraged this spring that with poor habitat conditions, we still saw a slight increase in mule deer numbers,” said Bruce Stillings, big game management supervisor for Game and Fish. “Those fawns that hit the ground in 2021 — though it was a smaller cohort than normal — milder winter weather conditions led to higher survival in both the fawns and adults.”

Game management officials say that the devastating effects of the drought have started to cancel out after the recent mild winter.