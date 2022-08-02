A new data survey suggests pre-Kindergarten early education in North Dakota ranks near the bottom of all U.S. states.

According to the numbers from personal financial website WalletHub, North Dakota comes in at #50 among the states and the District of Columbia.

Only Indiana ranks lower than North Dakota.

WalletHub used 12 key metrics to measure the states, ranging from share of school districts that offer a state pre-Kindergarten program to the number of pre-Kindergarten quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in pre-Kindergarten. Among the measurements:

Access to pre-Kindergarten programs: North Dakota ranks #30

Quality of pre-Kindergarten programs: North Dakota ranks #51

Resources and Economic Support for programs: North Dakota ranks #48

North Dakota also ties for last in total state Head Start program spending per child enrolled in pre-school.

The early childhood education data is in contrast to North Dakota’s high ranking in a recent data survey covering state K-12 public school systems. In that survey, North Dakota ranks 8th in the nation for best public school systems.

You can read the complete data survey on the pre-Kindergarten early childhood education systems, along with the methodology used in compiling the rankings, here.

You can also learn more about North Dakota’s early childhood education programs here.