ND Response website more than coronavirus

News
In times of uncertainty, there are a lot of questions being asked and the state of North Dakota just might have the answer to your questions.

NDResponse.gov is a website created by the Burgum administration to provide help and resources to the people of North Dakota. Right now the big topic everyone is asking about is COVID-19 and there’s a ton of information about the virus. But there is much more to the site such as flooding, agricultural relief and even public alerts.

“We do have local representatives from the counties as well as federal partners such as FEMA that are all responding and merging our information so we’re all speaking with one, one voice, one message one voice as we get information out to the public,” State Strategic Communications Chief Eric Jensen said.

The website is updated daily and if you can’t find the answer to your question today, check again the next day because it might just pop up.

https://ndresponse.gov/

