NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — I-94 conditions have improved a lot since the ice storm began this week. Over the last few days, NDDOT crews have been traveling east and west, de-icing the roads and making excellent progress. However, the same can be said for state roads as well.

Currently, road crews are working on the wet and slushy conditions in central and eastern North Dakota, and are hoping that the process will end soon. Until then, the ND Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is reminding travelers to keep vigilant behind the wheel and drive slowly.

“We have areas where we have wet pavements,” explains NDDOT Representative Lary Gangl, “and traffic’s going through decently, but you just don’t know as a driver when they’re gonna refreeze, and neither do we. So, that’s the challenge for motorists — the refreezing.”

In terms of crashes and conditions, there are still rough roads near and east of Jamestown. Roads in central and western North Dakota, roads should be much safer and clearer.

To view the NDDOT’s up-to-date road condition map, visit this page.