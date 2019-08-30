ND Senator Hoeven working to fill vacant Forest Service positions

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, held a roundtable with U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Chief Vicki Christiansen, local ranchers and energy producers in Watford City about the need to fill vacant positions at the Dakota Prairie Grasslands offices in order to more quickly process Surface Use Plans of Operations.

The Forest Service currently has 14 openings in its North Dakota offices involving oil and gas permits. This includes the positions of area mineral manager, geologist, biologist, engineering technician and others.

Hoeven said he is working through his role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to prioritize funding for filling vacancies like these to help address delays in the Forest Service’s permitting process.

The senator also said that expediting this energy development will benefit both North Dakota and the federal government, stating that oil and gas activity on Forest Service lands in McKenzie County and the Medora Dakota Grasslands District contributed $139 million to the U.S. Treasury in 2018.

Also discussed was efforts to resolve the dispute between North Dakota and the USFS regarding section lines on Forest Service land, ensuring access to county roads which now run through USFS managed grasslands and maintaining equitable treatment for grazers on USFS lands.

“This meeting is about ensuring the Forest Service is a good neighbor to our local communities and works cooperatively with ranchers, energy producers and others to properly manage the grasslands,” Hoeven said.

“Federal lands often create uncertainty for local economies, including in our energy industry, with Forest Service permits taking anywhere between three months to three years to process. Filling the agency’s vacancies in North Dakota will help prevent these delays, and we are working to enable the Forest Service to do so as soon as possible. I appreciate Chief Christiansen for accepting my invitation to come here and receive direct input on this and other issues, like grazing access, section lines and roadways, which impact our local agriculture and energy producers.”