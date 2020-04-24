State Historical Society gathering COVID-19 stories from all North Dakotans

As the old saying goes, if you don’t learn from history you’ll be doomed to repeat it. The State Historical Society of North Dakota needs your help in learning from this global event.

The Share Your Story project is looking to collect videos from everyone right now to document the COVID-19 pandemic. You might be thinking your situation isn’t worth documenting, but they want to hear from everyone.

“We’d like to collect all the stories that reflect all North Dakota experiences. So whether you’re a healthcare worker, whether you’re homeschooling your child, whether you have been effected by having your job lost, anything at all. Just those experiences,” Audience Engagement & Museum Division Director Kim Jondahl said.

These videos will be shared online and can be used as a way for people to connect. But Jondahl says the lasting benefits of this project will be felt long after the pandemic is over.

“If we document those experiences right now future generations can better understand how we coped, how we were innovative, how we were resiliant and kind and generous to others during thsi time. And they can learn from us and they can hopefully help, learn for future experiences that happen to us,” Jondahl said.

If you want to help out and upload your own video for the Share Your Story project check out the link below.

https://statemuseum.nd.gov/share-your-story