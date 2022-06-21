BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As of June 17, 2022, there are 1,6613 registered sex offenders in North Dakota.

In order to help keep their communities safe and keep tabs on offenders, the Office of the Attorney General has revised the official website of the North Dakota Sex Offender Registry.

Some of the improvements to the website include the following:

Photos of all sex offenders are now available for the public, regardless of the offender’s assigned risk level.

The search function now allows one to search for offenders by name, location, and city/county regardless of their assigned risk level.

Individuals can sign up to receive notifications and updates regarding specific offenders

Plain language descriptions of every crime are available in every offender’s detailed information, regardless of their assigned risk level or the jurisdiction in which the crime occurred.

The major focus of the revamp is a desire to improve monitoring and awareness for individuals who are not high-risk or lifetime offenders, who up until recently were the only offenders who had their public photos and information available.

“Among the feedback we received from stakeholders was that the old site was difficult to search for information about some offenders, particularly those whose risk level had not yet been assigned. In addition, many of the public safety features were only available for high-risk offenders and those required to register for life,” said Attorney General Wrigley in a press release. “The short synopsis of the crime will help the public to gauge their own level of concern about each offender, whether they be classified as a high risk, moderate risk or low-risk.”

The new website can be accessed at sexoffender.nd.gov.