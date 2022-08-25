Producer Clark Coleman said he feels satisfied about this year’s harvest.

He started growing the plants late May in his field.

“Normally, they grow until our first frost which is generally the first week in September and probably the first two weeks in October we’ll be combining sunflowers,” Coleman said.

Sunflowers are worth the wait, and if you’re wondering about the use for the plant Clark Coleman explains.

“Sunflower oil is in high demand especially what’s going on with the war in Ukraine right now. There’s a good market. The oil is probably some of the healthiest oil for your heart,” Coleman said.

Coleman said proven yield for sunflowers is about 1800 to 1900 pounds an acre. Which was down last year because of drought conditions. But this year, he’s confident about an increase.

“This year I’m expecting sunflowers to be well over a ton, probably 2500-2600 pounds an acre. It will be a thousand pounds higher than our proven yield. It’s a big swing compared to last year.” Coleman said.

Each crop has it’s ups and downs and pests, like birds, can be a big problem potentially.

“Our biggest problem you have is further in the east which is black birds. The black bird’s nest is in the slews and the potholes, and then they feed in the sunflowers,” Coleman said.

Coleman said pollination is another big help to the sunflowers, and he said that beekeepers bring their bees here from Florida and California and let them vacation here.