NDDoH announces Minot and Jamestown dispensary opening dates

The sixth medical marijuana dispensary in North Dakota is expected to open in Minot on Sept. 19, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

The Herbology dispensary in Minot is located at 2301 16th Street Southwest.

On Sept. 24, the Herbology dispensary in Jamestown is expected to open. The Jamestown facility is located at 1513 Business Loop East.

For a qualifying patient or designated caregiver to enter the display area of a dispensary, they must have their registry identification card. So far, over 1,200 registry identification cards have been issued to qualifying patients. Information for applicants, dispensary locations and hours of operation are available on the Division of Medical Marijuana’s website at www.ndhealth.gov/mm.

“Having seven dispensaries open by the end of this month increases the accessibility to products for registered qualifying patients,” said Director of the Division of Medical Marijuana Jason Wahl.

“We estimate over 85% of the state’s population will be within 50 miles of one of the seven open dispensaries.”

The final dispensary location, Dickinson, is expected to be open by the end of the calendar year.

For questions, contact the Division of Medical Marijuana at 701-328-1311.