NDDoH, Taxi 9000 partner to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites in Bismarck and Mandan

The North Dakota Department of Health and Taxi 9000 are partnering to provide free transportation to Bismarck and Mandan COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Any Bismarck or Mandan resident who doesn’t have transportation to a vaccination site can use Taxi 9000 now through June 30.

“As a business, we want to do our part to protect our patrons,” said Gary Schumacher, proprietor of Taxi 9000. “We are already in the business of transporting our community to and from medical appointments; this is another avenue to help. As a community, we are all in this together to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

To schedule a ride, call 701-223-9000 between 5 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. seven days a week.

