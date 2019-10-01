NDDoH Vital Records walk-in closed Oct. 10-11 for construction

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) Division of Vital Records will begin a construction project on Oct. 10 that will increase the size of the counter service area and add an automatic door to the main entrance. The construction project will require the division to suspend client walk-in service for Oct. 10 and 11, reopening the client counter on Monday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 a.m.

“This construction project will be a great addition to the Vital Records area, allowing us to serve our customers even better,” said Darin Meschke, state registrar at NDDoH.

“The addition of the automatic door will make the area accessible for everyone, including people with mobility challenges and parents with strollers.”

Online and regular mail requests will still be accepted during this time.

