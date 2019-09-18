NDDOHS warns SNAP households of phone scam

The North Dakota Department of Human Services is alerting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households about a telephone scam that is targeting program benefits.

In the telephone scam, a caller indicates that an individual or household will lose their SNAP benefits because he or she owes the program money. The caller provides a telephone number the individual should call to pay back the money using a credit card or another form of payment.

“Households that qualify for SNAP would never receive a telephone call about an overpayment or potential case closure,” said Director of the Economic Assistance Policy Division for the North Dakota Department of Human Services Michele Gee.

Gee said that SNAP households should not call the number provided in the telephone scam. SNAP households should notify their county social service office if they receive any of these scam calls relating to SNAP benefits.

County contact information is online at:

www.nd.gov/dhs/locations/countysocialserv/

If North Dakotans have questions about scams or want to learn more about scam prevention, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-472-2600, 701-328-3404 or visit https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/