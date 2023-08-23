BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will temporarily close all driver license offices August 29 and August 30 for employee training.

Robin Rehborg, NDDOT deputy director for driver safety, said, “We know that closing offices temporarily may inconvenience some, but we are expecting minimum service disruption.” Regborg continued, “Our online services, kiosks, and mobile app will be available and are great options to complete most transactions.”

Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and schedule appointments to avoid scheduled service disruptions.

All motor vehicle offices will remain open during regular business hours.