NDDOT getting roads ready

MINOT — With the exact amount of snowfall unknown, a lot of people are concerned about traveling this weekend.

Some crews in Minot will begin treating roads as soon as tonight. But with the ground being a lot warmer than usual, the process to clear roads is a little different.

KX News spoke with one engineer from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) who said how they handle the roads now can make all the difference.

“Here, it will melt, so we will basically use a brine solution and salt to get it to melt, get it to continue melting,” said Bob Allen, assistant district engineer at NDDOT.

“And then once that stops we’ll plow it. Whereas when it’s really cold out, we’ll just plow only. We won’t put any liquid de-icer down, because that will make it stick.”

Allen said if they use de-icer at the wrong time, it could potentially blow around and cause a serious problem for drivers.