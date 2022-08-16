The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Bismarck Police Department worked together to capture a fleeing individual with the help of the Highway Patrol’s tracking airplane.

According to the report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, on the evening of August 15, 2022, the NDHP partnered with the Bismarck Police Department to conduct a joint traffic detail using the NDHP airplane. A traffic stop was initiated on a motorcyclist — a 32-year-old Bismarck male — who then fled the area and was tracked throughout Bismarck and Mandan using the plane.

The motorcyclist then abandoned the motorcycle and entered the passengers’ side of another vehicle. At a second traffic stop, the passenger and driver switched seats and proceeded to drive before coming to a stop along North Bell Street in Bismarck. Spike strips were deployed across the street, which promptly deflated the escaping vehicle’s tires. The vehicle was stopped near East Boulevard Avenue and 26th Street in Bismarck, and the driver was taken into custody.

Charges against the man are currently pending from the Bismarck Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.