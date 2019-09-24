NDHP: DUI checkpoint planned for Saturday in Williams Co.

A predetermined sobriety checkpoint will be in Williams County on Saturday, Sept. 28, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Williams County Sheriff’s Office.

For sober drivers, there will be minimal travel delay. Following the checkpoint, NDHP Troopers will conduct a saturation patrol to remove impaired drivers from the road, according to the NDHP.

Impaired driving and impaired driving-related motor vehicle crashes continue to be a major threat to the safety of the motoring public throughout North Dakota. Through Sept. 23 of this year, there have been 69 fatal crashes on North Dakota roads resulting in 76 fatalities. Thirty of those fatalities, or 39.5%, were alcohol-related.

Results of these DUI enforcement efforts will be provided following the event, said the NDHP.