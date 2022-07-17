BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The NDHP has released the name of the man involved in a fatal rollover crash occurring on July 16 at 9:53 p.m near Leroy, ND.

The driver, from Walhalla, ND, was identified as Michael Peterson, a 48 year-old-male. He was riding a 2019 Polaris 4-wheeler when the accident occurred in a flooded field just off of 105th Avenue NE, about one mile North or Northeast of Leroy.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Peterson was traveling with a group of other individuals riding 4-wheelers in the field. After entering and exiting the roadway multiple times, he struck a culvert and was partially ejected before the Polaris overturned on top of him. Peterson suffered fatal injuries during the rollover.

Peterson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the rollover.

The accident is currently under investigation by the NDHP.