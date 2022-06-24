The North Dakota Petroleum Council has joined 27 other energy companies across the United States in sending a message to President Biden before his visit to Saudi Arabia next month.

With concerns about energy and fuel rising in the United States, the country’s energy organizations are coming together to beseech Biden to take a look inside the country before moving outside of it. The different regional, state, and national energy associations (including the NDPC) representing over 11 million American workers, have written a letter to the President asking him to recognize domestic energy sources that not only shrink the country’s environmental footprint but also help keep jobs in the United States and bolster its’ economy.

“Before you board Air Force One for the Middle East,” reads the letter, “we hope you will consider taking another look at made-in-America energy. We would be honored to show you how our industry is involved in every step of the energy process, from fuel pumps to critical product delivery infrastructure to production zones across our vast nation.”

In the letter, Biden was invited to tour the country’s many energy-producing regions, with the Marcellus in Pennsylvania, Gulf of Mexico, Permian in Texas, and Bakken in North Dakota. They hope that seeing these industries firsthand will convince the president to look more into the States’ sources of energy instead of dealing with countries like Saudi Arabia which may not have our best interests in mind.

“Your trip to Saudi Arabia next month is important on a number of fronts, including boosting global energy supply,” continues the letter. “Yet American-made energy solutions are beneath our feet, and we urge you to reconsider the immense potential of U.S. oil and natural gas resources – that are the envy of the world – to benefit American families, the U.S. economy, and our national security.”

Biden will be visiting Saudi Arabia from July 13-16. There is currently no official response to the letter from the Biden administration.

Although the President previously took a very aggressive stance against the country before taking the position, even pledging to make it a ‘pariah’, this seems to have reversed on his ascent to the Oval Office.

The trip was first announced after Saudi Arabia assisted in convincing the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase oil production by over 600,000 barrels per day over the summer, and agreed to extend a ceasefire mandated by the United Nations in its war with Yemen — which Biden referred to as ‘courageous’.

While on the trip, Biden intends to talk with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia. He hopes that a discussion with the prince will serve to ‘reset’ the relationship with the relationship between the two countries, and use the kingdom’s help to alleviate the oil crisis in the United States.

The trip is not without controversy, of course — members of the Senate are accusing Biden of focusing so much on dealing with the oil shortage and maintaining suppliers overseas that he pays no attention to the massive energy industry available here in the United States. Republican Senator John Thune stated that “It just seems to have to go hat in hand to the Saudis to try and get them to increase energy production because we won’t do it here.”

The concerns seem to be bipartisan as well, with even Senate Democrats having mixed feelings about a potential partnership with the Saudis after multiple human rights violations including mass arrests, executions, and the killing of US journalist Jamal Khashoggi (which, according to intelligence officials, was likely ordered by Prince Mohammed). Hala al-Dosari, a prominent rights advocate from Saudi Arabia, has also criticized Biden’s shift in attitude in response to oil shortages, having accused the visit of being an example of Biden “prioritizing immediate interests over long-term goals of supporting democratic transitions”. There is currently no indication that Biden intends to address the human rights concerns or demand accountability for Khashoggi’s killing.

Biden will be visiting Saudi Arabia from July 13-16. There is currently no official response to the letter from the Biden administration.