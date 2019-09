144 lives were lost in 2018 in North Dakota.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for North Dakotans ages 10-34, making it a serious public health and work force issue, and the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.

If you or someone you love needs help, call the Suicide Prevention LIFELINE anytime at 1.800.273.TALK (8255) or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.