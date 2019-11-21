Need help navigating hectic holiday airports? Here’s how.

CheapOair compiled a list of do’s and don’ts for navigating those hectic holiday airports as the season comes closer. Below are some tips to reduce your time in the airport and make it to your flight on time:

Take advantage of early check-in on apps

Most airlines allow you to check-in 24 hours before your flight.

Arrived earlier than you planned

Holiday travel this year will have a record number of passengers, so CheapOair said it’s critical to arrive at your airport about two hours prior to departure to have time to park, check your bags if you have them and go through TSA.

Skip the checked luggage

If possible, stick to a carry-on, but if you can’t, consider consolidating your family’s luggage into one suitcase to minimize any potential fees or lost luggage mishaps.

Flight time matters

Mid-day flights tend to always be more desirable compared to red-eye or early morning flight time. Try to sacrifice the hours of sleep and book a late night or early morning flight.