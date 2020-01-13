New Apartments Aimed At Luring Young Professionals

BISMARCK — Getting more young people to live closer to downtown — that’s the goal of the Bismarck Renaissance Authority and a Minnesota developer bringing more living space to the area.

“There’s a lot to do downtown that there wasn’t before,” said Jillian Lagasse with the Bismarck Mandan Young Professionals Group.

And it’s the expansion of those options catching the eye of several developers. One of those being Minneapolis based Lander Group, which has two projects planned. The $3 million Lander West Project which would add nearly 23 apartments within walking distance of Main Street.

Bismarck Renaissance Authority Chair Jim Christianson told KX News if it wasn’t for Main Street’s comeback, the developer was most likely looking elsewhere.

“Downtown Bismarck, like other downtowns, has seen a lot of changes. We’re kind of on the upswing again. We’re seeing more bars, restaurants, activities after 5 o’clock in the evening. The streets don’t just roll up,” said Christianson.

He added the goal is to attract and lure more young professionals to the Downtown areas, like Lagasse.

“We can’t afford much. We don’t make a million dollars and there are some options in the area that cost a little more money, that not feasible for a young professional. We have a growing family, we’re just getting started in our careers, so it has to be safe, updated and affordable,” said Lagasse.

Lander said the new apartments will have a carriage home look with the living space above the garages. They also have plans for a second, $9.3 million project on East Avenue, called Lander Group East. That project will feature a four-story, multi-family residential building with 67 units.

Christianson told KX News they are also specifically geared toward younger adults.

“It’s market-rate apartments. There’s no subsidies, it’s not elderly, it’s not low income or anything like that. It’s an actual market-rate projec. All of which is very good and bodes very well for Downtown Bismarck,” said Christianson.

Lander hopes to begin construction in March and have the units ready by the spring of 2021.