There is nothing unusual about bringing the family out to Medora to go ziplining, fulfill those taste buds by eating at the Pitchfork Steak Fondue, and of course watching the musical.

One new accommodation that has been added is dual elevators for those requiring assistance, making it easier to access the show.

“We’re so excited to welcome some folks who may have trouble accessing the theater in years past back again this year to see the show,” Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation tourism marketing specialist Alix Johnson said.

That’s not the only new addition. The park has added a new jump pad, a pool, and a lazy river for the entire family to enjoy. Kevin Wanner enjoys it so much he keeps coming back.

“It’s just a great place to be, and a great place for family. It’s so much to do out here,” Wanner said.

He didn’t come alone. He brought his son and wife so they can all enjoy the fun and make new family memories at the park.

“It’s kind of fun all of the concessions and all that, it’s going to be a nice area in town and fun for the kids,” Wanner said.

With the temperatures rising, the pool area will be the perfect spot for staying cool.

“It’ll be a great place to cool off this summer,” Johnson said.