New clothing store opening in Dakota Square Mall

MINOT — Dakota Square Mall in Minot will welcome a new clothing store in a few weeks.

Glik’s, which sells both men and women clothing, pride themselves with being family owned and customer-oriented.

The store manager said they are excited to bring new and trendy fashion to Minot.

“We have different buyers that work for the company. They get stuff from all over and they do their research and they find out what’s trending here in North Dakota, and maybe what’s trending maybe in Texas and they basically mesh it all together and that what we get,” said Kayla Milo, Glik’s store manager.

This is the store’s 70th location and the second one in North Dakota.

There is also a Glik’s in Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck.

The store will open on Oct. 17.