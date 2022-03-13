One local business owner is taking her brand to the next level with affordable and accessible new cosmetic vending machines.

Kisi Benjamin is a Minot-based master cosmetologist who came up with the idea of putting lash vending machines in the mall.



In the machines, there are 6 different styles of reusable mink lash strip extensions for $12 each.



Benjamin designed the bright pink vending machine to attract young cosmetic influencers and broaden her clientele.

“It’s doing exactly what I thought it would. Of Course it’s not going to make me a millionaire, it’s a vending machine, but it has brought me new clientele, a lot younger and vibrant,” said Benjamin.

These Lash Vending Machines can be found in Gateway Mall in Bismarck and in Minot at Dakota Square Mall.

