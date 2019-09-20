New developments in the case of a man awaiting trial for murder in ND

News

by: WDAY News

Posted: / Updated:

Ronald Wootan, 50, is now facing another charge for having a weapon behind bars.

Wootan had a razor blade while at the Rolette County Jail. Last summer, he was involved in an eight-hour standoff.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old James Pochant in July of 2018.

When cops arrived on the scene, they said Wootan shot at officers and hit a SWAT vehicle.

Wootan is facing charges, including attempted murder and terrorizing.

His trial was supposed to start this week, but it’s been pushed back to February so he can have a psychological exam.

