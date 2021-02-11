Bill would make legislature responsible for filling vacancies

House Bill 1461 would make the legislature responsible for filling their own vacancies going forward.

Under this proposal, the governor is able to fill a vacancy in a state or district office, but not a vacancy in the office of a member of the Legislative Assembly.

We spoke with House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, who was one of the representatives that introduced the bill.

He says this gives clear instruction on what to do in the event a similar situation arises.

Pollert also said, “The Supreme Court is the deciding factor and they decided that’s correct, we just wanted to make sure the language is in there so there’s no questions about it in the future.”

The bill had a hearing on Thursday in the Government and Veterans Affairs Committee.

The full House has not yet voted on the proposal.

