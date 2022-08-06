The Certified Farm Succession Coordinator Training originally set as an in-person training has switched to a virtual format on Aug. 29-30 and Sept. 13.

The training provides the opportunity for individuals to become a certified farm succession coordinator.

It is hosted by the University of Wisconsin’s Center for Dairy Profitability, in collaboration with the International Farm Transition Network and North Dakota State University Extension.

Offering, Insight on the barriers to farm succession.

Strategies on working with families as they navigate farm succession.

Facilitation tools to guide the process.

Opportunities to consider real-life examples of farm succession case studies.

The virtual training will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day

Participants must attend all three days to be eligible for certification.

Registration is required by Aug. 18.