A quick way for someone to make a buck, and a quick way for you to be out a big chunk of money.

Scams have been emerging during this pandemic. We’ve already heard of ride-sharing scams, grocery pick-up scams and fake cures for coronavirus. The latest is a text message trying to get access to bank accounts. Here’s one woman’s experience who asked to remain anonymous.

“They noticed some suspicious activity on my checking account and out of an abundance of caution they were going to lock it down. And I had to click on this link in order to get the information. So we went out to the bank and actually went to the drive-thru and talked to the people and showed them the message and they checked everything and everything was fine,” she said.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem urges North Dakota residents not to give out any personal information or send money to anyone over the phone because in most instances, it will be a scammer.