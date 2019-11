A cattle farmer in New Rockford is giving $500 to anyone who can help him find who killed one of his calves.

The farmer posted a picture on Facebook saying one of his calves was shot and skinned out in the pasture this weekend.

He’s asking for help identifying the person responsible and will give them the money as a reward.

He says it’s been a hard enough year for farmers without this happening.

If you have any information – please call the Eddy County Sheriff’s department at 701-947-5515.