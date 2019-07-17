New Rules Coming to Grain Elevator Inspections

BISMARCK – The State Department of Agriculture wants you to know that changes are on the horizon for grain inspection and licensing, but before those changes are made, they want your input.

Earlier this month the Department took over grain elevator licensing and inspection from the State Public Service Commission after a bill suggesting the change was passed during the most recent session.

Already the department has hired two new inspectors that start next week, while a third hire is in the works.

The department will now oversee inspections at nearly 400 facilities across the state.

KX News spoke with the commissioner’s office and they tell us they are looking for all kinds of feedback before new rules and regulations go into effect.

“The more feedback we get before we write new rules, or make changes to the law in the next legislative session, is really the ultimate objective of what we’re trying to accomplish here, it’s trying to create the best program to provide the best oversight that we possibly can,” said ND Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring

While exact dates have not been set, Goehring says they hope to have one or two early next month and another one in September before the grain harvest begins.