New scholarship available for minority students at Mandan High School

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Royse Foundation has made a grant available to any minority student or student of color and aims to award 60 scholarships totaling close to $90,000.

The foundation was started by a 1977 graduate of Mandan High School, Roger Royse.

Lee Fleischer, the president of the Mandan Public School Foundation for Education, says minority students account for approximately 16% of Mandan High School students.

This is the first year for this particular scholarship and Fleischer is hopeful he will see many applicants.

This scholarship is aimed to help those who may not have had such opportunities in the past.

Fleischer says, “[The scholarship] will have a rubric that will determine the winner. And one of the factors will definitely be need.”

Fleischer says anyone wanting to apply for this scholarship is encouraged to apply at: https://mandanschoolsfoundation.org/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Watching the Skies: Mars, Pleiades star cluster pair up very closely

Monster Bluefin reeled in off OBX

COURTESY VIDEO: Monster Bluefin reeled in off OBX

Virginia school district cancels Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’ in his books

Monday. March 1st, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Randy Bina

Mandan Fire

COVID & Gyms

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 3/1

Electoral College

More HERG Money

Capitol Security

Rescind Equal Rights

Candle Fires

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/1

A warm, dry and sunny week ahead

NDC MAR 1

Plays of the week

Hettinger-Scranton Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News