New scholarship available for minority students at Mandan High School

The Royse Foundation has made a grant available to any minority student or student of color and aims to award 60 scholarships totaling close to $90,000.

The foundation was started by a 1977 graduate of Mandan High School, Roger Royse.

Lee Fleischer, the president of the Mandan Public School Foundation for Education, says minority students account for approximately 16% of Mandan High School students.

This is the first year for this particular scholarship and Fleischer is hopeful he will see many applicants.

This scholarship is aimed to help those who may not have had such opportunities in the past.

Fleischer says, “[The scholarship] will have a rubric that will determine the winner. And one of the factors will definitely be need.”

Fleischer says anyone wanting to apply for this scholarship is encouraged to apply at: https://mandanschoolsfoundation.org/