There are some new signs in Mandan to help find your way… 13 new wayfinding signs have been installed throughout the city.

The signs help enhance the character of the town and direct you to several locations such as the Sports Complex, Aquatic Center or All Seasons Arena.

They are funded by the Visitors Promotion Capital Construction Fund specifically used for the purchase, equipping, improving, construction, maintenance, and repair of buildings or property for tourism attraction and promotion.